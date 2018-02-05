Transcript for Bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooter's hotel suite released by police

And there is new video just coming in tonight, the first time it's been seen, from after the Las Vegas massacre. You will see and hear the moment they stormed the hotel room on the 32nd floor. 58 people were killed, nearly 500 wounded. ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the video just released. Reporter: The new video shows the S.W.A.T. Team in the hallway outside the sniper's room. No sense of what they'll find when they blow down the door. Breach, breach, breach. Reporter: That deafening explosion. One officer's body camera then revealing the moment he spots Stephen paddock's own surveillance camera hidden on the service cart. Looks like there might be a camera of some sort. Reporter: The officers gingerly somewhering the hotel suite. With you, with you. Reporter: Of the deadliest mass shooter in U.S. History. The team surveying the scene, those high powered rifles resting on a chair. 23 guns ultimately found. Thousands of rounds of ammunition. By the time the officers arrived at the 32nd floor, creeping down the hallway, dripping with sweat, going low behind their shields -- Okay, everyone take a deep breath. Reporter: Paddock was already dead. He'd shot himself after he gunned down 58 innocent people and wounded hundreds at the concert playing out down below. And Matt Gutman who has been on this story from the start, with us live again tonight. And we know much more body cam footage is about to be released? Reporter: That's right, David. What we saw tonight were the first three hours of it. And what's most striking is how much time elapses. We see those officers going floor to floor, sometimes they breach the wrong rooms. And throughout this process, more than six months after the shooting, we still do not have a final police report, no timeline, no firm understanding of why Stephen paddock did this. David? Matt Gutman tonight, thank you.

