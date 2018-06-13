New bodycam video shows heroic efforts by Vegas police during massacre

Some of the video shows officers helping concert-goers as gunfire rained down.
0:24 | 06/13/18

Transcript for New bodycam video shows heroic efforts by Vegas police during massacre
Also from Las Vegas tonight several hours of body camera footage was released late today showing the heroic efforts by police during the October massacre. Saturday showing officers rushing toward the stage and helping concert goers as gunfire rained down from above. Other footage appear initial police moving in on a hotel room in the Mandalay bay hotel has the shooting took place. The footage released by the lustig is police department is part of this ongoing investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

