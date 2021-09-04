Transcript for Caribbean volcano eruption forces evacuations

An extraordinary picture from the southern Caribbean tonight in mass evacuations now under way a volcano erupting ash miles into the air take a look the volcano erupting on the island of saint Vincent. Thousands ordered to leave the area crew ships standing by but tonight reports authorities allowing only those vaccinated. To head to those ships. Here's to you beneath us. Tonight the monstrous eruption on single pence an island spewing ash into the sky. A pilot reported seeing the plume rising to 25000. Feet and up front. A massive evacuation under weighs some 161000. People. The ash raining down stopping a high speed ferry rescue because of the dangerous condition for her bearing bearing now tonight for massive cruise ships are standing by offshore. Waiting for orders to carry evacuees to neighboring islands carnival Royal Caribbean and celebrity sending those ships. Local health officials making the decision to only board evacuees who have already been vaccinated against goof it. Thousands of others staying on land sent to local hotels in the safe zones as a second smaller eruption is reported to now. Now David we spoke with one of the cruise lines and they said they are not making vaccinations. Mandatory for boarding that vote. But they are leaving that up to local health officials David Brenner transportation correspondent G of the neatest GO thank you.

