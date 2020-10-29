Deadly plane crash in Las Vegas

More
Authorities said two people were killed when the plane went down just nine minutes after takeoff.
0:10 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly plane crash in Las Vegas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Authorities said two people were killed when the plane went down just nine minutes after takeoff. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73913433","title":"Deadly plane crash in Las Vegas","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-plane-crash-las-vegas-73913433"}