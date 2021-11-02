New evidence that ‘double-masking’ may be better at protecting against COVID-19

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found tight-fitting masks or wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask could reduce the risk of transmission by more than 95%.
3:02 | 02/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New evidence that ‘double-masking’ may be better at protecting against COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:02","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found tight-fitting masks or wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask could reduce the risk of transmission by more than 95%. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75812999","title":"New evidence that ‘double-masking’ may be better at protecting against COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/evidence-double-masking-protecting-covid-19-75812999"}