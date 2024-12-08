Flood threat amid rapid warmup

Across the country the first big freeze of the season is giving way to spring-like temperatures and a new threat of flooding.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live