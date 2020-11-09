4 Houston police officers fired after fatal shooting

The Houston Police Officers’ Union said that four officers have been fired after the fatal shooting of a man who had a history of mental illness and appeared to be on his knees before he was killed.
2:09 | 09/11/20

4 Houston police officers fired after fatal shooting

