Transcript for Trump to speak at Mount Rushmore as COVID-19 cases trend upward

Victor, thank you. While many Americans are celebrating close to home, president trump is travel to mt. Rushmore for what is billed as a celebration of freedom and liberty. No social distancing and masks are optional. Here is ABC's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, thousands will be standing shoulder to shoulder at mount Rushmore, anxious to see president trump. We're going to mount Rushmore. We're looking forward to it. I'll be making a speech there, seeing a lot of people, a lot of different people, and I think it will be a fantastic evening. Reporter: This afternoon the president departed the white house, for his third large scale event in the last two weeks as coronavirus cases are on the rise. Above the famous presidential sculptures, fireworks and flyovers. But the crowd of up to 7,500 below will be seated closely together. Only inches apart. And South Dakota's governor says if you have problem with it, stay home. We won't be social distancing. We're asking them to come, be ready to celebrate, to enjoy the freedoms and the liberties we have in this country. Reporter: And though tonight face masks will be optional. The trump administration, recently including vice president Mike pence, has been encouraging Americans to wear them. We are all in this together. Reporter: Washing your hands, wearing a mask when it's indicated, or when social distancing is not possible is how every single person can do their part. Pence's own trip to Arizona pushed back earlier this week, after several secret service agents were diagnosed with the virus. Today, ahead of the 4th of July, the surgeon general was asked if he would advise Americans to gather in large groups. Like at tonight's fireworks. It's not a yes or no. Every single person has to make up their own mind. The most important thing I would say to people is if you do go out to a gathering or in public, please wear a face covering. All right. Rachel, the president is actually hosting back-to-back July fourth celebrations. Another big turn out expected where you are in the nations capital. That is right. The president pushing forward with his salute to America event on the south lawn tomorrow followed by fire works and flyovers over on the national mall. Officials say they will have 300,000 face coverings on hand to pass out to visitors, but wearing it is optional and the mayor of DC is urging to celebrate the holiday from home and avoid the large gatherings. There never has been a

