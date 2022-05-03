Ukraine, Russia engaged in battle in Donbas region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a virtual speech that Ukraine is outgunned 20-to-1 on the eastern front. Zelenskyy also said that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying each day.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live