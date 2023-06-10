Unabomber Ted Kaczynski dies in prison

The man known as "The Unabomber," Ted Kaczynski who admitted to 16 bombings from 1978-1995, killing three people and injuring 23 others, died in prison early Saturday, according to officials.

June 10, 2023

