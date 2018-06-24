Transcript for A woman called the police on a girl for selling water in San Francisco

Back N with the social media firestorm. A woman lling the police over an-year-old girl selling bottleter. Their interactions sparking an intense bate. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporteonight, a controversial. She's calling police on an 8-year-old little girl. Reporter: This woman on the phone wiolice, about an 8-year-old girl selling WATE udly outside her apartment for hours. The child's mom confrting the caller. She comes out, dds a permit from my daughter. She said, ife didn't give it to her, she would ll the cops. And she did. The lady called the police on me becau didn't have a permit. Well you can hide all you want. The wh world wile you. Illegally selling wat without a it. Reporter: This, the scene in a residential hborhood near San fransco's AT&T park ay. Erinustin sharing the video on Instagram. It's now been seen hundreds of thousands of Tim. The woman on the phone, Alison Ettel, ss she never spe to the girl. But says the sity guard first tried to get the girl and her mom to qui down or move.saying she didne the police, but not to report them. Simply wanted know if what they were doing wegal. Austin posting this video showing her daughter is back ING water ain. Ettel saying she's getting hate mail and death threats. The family say the little girl saying she was selling the water to bkets to disneyland. Adrienne, THA you. Up next, the multiple shark sitings on first weekend of summer. These encounter, when we

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.