Kaepernick tweeted Monday afternoon he was picked to helm the esteemed shoe brand's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign -- a return to the slogan that made the company famous.

Colin Kaepernick named new face of Nike's 'Just Do It'

The former NFL quarterback, who started the movement to kneel during the National Anthem, is the face of the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign.