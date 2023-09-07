Author Jenni Nuttall explains how history of language has shaped women’s lives

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with author Jenni Nuttall about her new book, “Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words” and how her research shows the impact of words on womanhood.

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live