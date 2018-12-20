Transcript for Last-minute holiday deals from Target, Old Navy and more

How much time have you stolen? We have last-minute deals for holiday shoppers just five days away from Christmas and still some big savings out there just in time and ABC's Rebecca Jarvis there with the details. Reporter: Good morning. Yeah, that's right. Here at target they have 1400 grab and go gifts under 15 bucks. Toys up to 50% off and last day for that free shipping deadline that ends at 11:55 P.M. Central time so pay attention. Amazon, Best Buy, old Navy has up to 75% off gifts on its website so does Kohl he and a deal where you send $100 you get 20% off. I hope you are taking notes. Always, Rebecca, thank you. Head back over to ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.