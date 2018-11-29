Transcript for Trump accuser may drop high-profile lawyer Michael Avenatti

We move to new trouble for stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael avenatti. The defamation lawsuit against the president was filed without her support, she says. Pierre Thomas has details. Reporter: Good morning. Their profiles rose together but now evidence of tensions rising between the two. Overnight Michael avenatti coming under fire from one of his most high-profile clients. Stormy Daniels, the woman who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump and helped launch avenatti to fame says she's not shoe whether she'll stick with the outspoken attorney. She accuses avenatti of suing president trump for defaming the porn actress against her wishes and claiming that avenatti started a new fund-raising site to raise upon for her legal defense without telling her. She says she has no idea where the money is going saying, quote, days ago I demanded again repeatedly that he tell me how the money was being S an how much was left. Instead of answering me without my permission or even my knowledge, Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf. I learned about it on Twitter. While Daniels said she's grateful to avenatti for aggressively defending her she also says in other ways Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client. This the latest hit on him known for being savvy and with a flair for the dramatic. Earlier this month avenatti was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, something he flatly denies. I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. Reporter: Authorities have apparently declined to pursue felony charges but may be considering filing misdemeanor offenses. At the time stormy Daniels said she would reserve judgment. But would find another attorney if the allegations were true. And in a statement avenatti says in part, I am and I'll always be stormy a biggest champion. The vast majority of the money raised has gone toward security expenses and similar other expenses. It was designed to help defray some of stormy's expenses. Now to a major discovery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.