How climate change threatens public health

More
Climate change influences human health and disease as extreme weather and pollution increases globally.
1:36 | 08/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How climate change threatens public health
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Climate change influences human health and disease as extreme weather and pollution increases globally.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"79368312","title":"How climate change threatens public health","url":"/Health/video/climate-change-threatens-public-health-79368312"}