Former Pope Benedict lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica

The Rev. James Martin, an ABC News Vatican contributor, and ABC News’ Terry Moran weigh in on the legacy of former Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

January 2, 2023

