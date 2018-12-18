-
Now Playing: Vegas shooting survivor remembers moment she had to leave bleeding mom behind
-
Now Playing: '58 angels' honored on Vegas massacre anniversary
-
Now Playing: New bodycam video shows dramatic moments of Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: 'It's too close to home': Veteran describes surviving Vegas and California shootings
-
Now Playing: Ugly Christmas sweater: tiny baby edition
-
Now Playing: 'I looked down and I'm covered in blood': Vegas cop recalls saving shooting victim
-
Now Playing: California high surf advisory
-
Now Playing: 2 Chicago police officers killed
-
Now Playing: Embattled Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve itself in agreement with New York AG
-
Now Playing: 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ohio home: Police
-
Now Playing: Snowman vs. snowman: Inflatable decorations battle it out
-
Now Playing: A Killer on Floor 32
-
Now Playing: Legally blind woman goes missing on vacation
-
Now Playing: CBS denies Les Moonves $120M payout
-
Now Playing: Ex-Green Beret's wife defends husband as Trump considers pardon
-
Now Playing: Ex-NASA engineer uses glitter to thwart package thieves
-
Now Playing: Police officers killed by train while chasing suspect
-
Now Playing: UPS Store Twitter account gets heat for icy tweet on letters to Santa
-
Now Playing: Chef Lidia Bastianich celebrates her American story in new cooking show