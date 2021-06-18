Tension between airline passengers and flight crews boil over COVID-19 travel

Nearly 4,500 air rage incidents were reported this year and a majority of them are for passengers refusing to wear a mask. Employees are turning to self-defense classes to learn de-escalation skills.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live