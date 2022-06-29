ABC News Live: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Atlanta

Plus, a Michigan jury finds two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the latest on Ford planning to cut 3,000 jobs this week in a cost-cutting effort.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live