Transcript for Body camera transcripts of George Floyd death released

Breaking news in the death of George Floyd please body cameras are providing. New details about Floyd's final moments transcripts from the body cams from two of the former Minneapolis police officers in the case. Were made public they were real Floyd set pleas to the officers. About five dozen times and he told police he couldn't breathe more than twenty times. The transcripts also show former officer Eric show been told Floyd quote there's stop talking stop yelling it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk. Lawyers also released images of the counterfeit twenty dollar bill which led to the police call that and it employees death. Four officers happened charts and that his death including show when who's charged with second degree murder.

