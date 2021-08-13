Transcript for Feel Good Friday: Meet the three cousins who are all expecting twins

Welcome back it's time for feel Good Friday were a little good news headed into the weekend and today it's all about three cousins that share an unbreakable bond. Melodies Stubbs courting harper engine issue Wilson are all pregnant with twins. And all due in October. Now the trio does almost everything together and may even have the same doctor. And malady Courtney engine each year are actually here today. To join us for their feel Good Friday story ladies you're even wearing the same color shirt I love it yeah congratulations do not thanks for being here today. Oh yeah. So I know you said that the first question of people ask you is of twins run in your family and he actually knows so. According what are you start us off how surprised were you when you found out that all three of you were expecting twins. A shout. Out you're below me. You can't eat it. And Ginny issue what's it been like to. How they each other to share this experience web how Bob and you call each other and say. Hey this is happening that's happening no meat sue Bloch is there what it what this has been like for you what kind of things you've done together. Isn't seeing a sign it's that are. Honest here there it's there. Bigger out way. You know he should go through being angry and we're here this unusual does so. Worrying news. No it is saying dear friend he. No it look CE when it. Yes sixteen years. But it's exciting you know there are bow wow he X. Eighty. And morality I know you three share another much more sad connection in that your pregnancies all come. After you all also experienced miscarriage so what was it like to go from experiencing got together to being where you are now. Make sure way she is bittersweet. Day the Asian beach are. So all. According what do you think you've learned from each other and what's your advice to other expecting moms out there who maybe feel alone. I was and it's yet. MER and he is a lot of support groups. And Larry. Yeah. Yeah all. And melody what are you most of your authority once the babies are born. This reason I. Up. You know so most moms in Egypt must love that this leaders say that there's up by themselves dealing with that are every now and then waking their husbands for a little company. They sent three of you guys get the call each other right. Alyssa ladies a huge congratulations to you it's lovely to see all smiling and doing well. And wishing you the best the black Tunisia I know this is your first. Time having kids you're gonna become a first time mom too so as special congratulations to do to you and good luck to law. Do you thank you.

