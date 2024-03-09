Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez found guilty of drug trafficking

ABC's Aaron Katersky discusses the conviction of Juan Orlando Hernandez who federal prosecutors said used his position as president to turn Honduras into a "superhighway” for trafficking cocaine.

March 9, 2024

