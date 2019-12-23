Moose strolls across intersection in Alaska

More
A moose casually strolled across an intersection in Anchorage, Alaska, to the amusement of drivers who were forced to stop to let it pass.
0:39 | 12/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moose strolls across intersection in Alaska
Can. It. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"A moose casually strolled across an intersection in Anchorage, Alaska, to the amusement of drivers who were forced to stop to let it pass.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67898757","title":"Moose strolls across intersection in Alaska","url":"/US/video/moose-strolls-intersection-alaska-67898757"}