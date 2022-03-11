By the Numbers: Cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

The Ever Forward, the sister ship of the Ever Given that was stuck in the Suez Canal last year, has been stuck off the coast of Maryland for nearly a month.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live