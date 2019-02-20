Transcript for NYPD officer slain by friendly fire to be laid to rest

On today and NYPD detective killed by friendly fire will be laid to rest on Long Island. Over the past two days friends spamming members and fellow officers have been honoring detective Brian Simon's. Thousands are expected to show up to remember him. He died last Tuesday while responding to an armed robbery in Queens Eyewitness News reporter canister countless lives in Hampton days. Kansas. OK certainly this is the final salute for a detected that many say had a stellar career when she did search the church of saint Rosalie. We're at his funeral is going to be held in the coming hours again the 700 people but the number mourners expected to easily exceed their church's cat pet capacity. Mayor build a bloody and police commissioner James O'Neal were asked the church of saint grossly Tuesday during the wait for the fallen detective. And those stopping to Peter respect came from this far is Boston a line wrapping around the block at one point. Next month would landmark nineteen years on the job for detective Simon Singh who was killed more than a week ago by friendly fire while responding to an arm robbery. Those paying their respects say his dedication to service was apparent even in the moments leading up to his staff. Do you suppose we often. You wanted to commence shows. Again they've dedicated cop. Really give the rest of the Edwardian they would choose the best. He had a very charismatic personality. Nothing short of the humanitarian. That's that's the way he was and that that's the way he'll do. And that funeral is set to start at 10 this morning we do know that several nearby roads will be closed down including. Parts of Montauk highway from 8 this morning it's a one. This afternoon. I've here this morning at today's kids Vitale channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.