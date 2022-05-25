Police chief on missing girl Lina Sardar Khil: ‘Nobody disappears into thin air'

Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from a park near her family's home in San Antonio, Texas, in December and six months later, police appear no closer to finding the 4-year-old.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live