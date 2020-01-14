Transcript for Serial killer may be behind teen's 1976 murder: Police

A January 12 1976. Sixteen year old Pamela Mauer a left a friend's house between 9:30. And 10 o'clock PM. She was never heard from again. 44 years ago today. And the early morning of January 13 1976. Pamela Bauer was found raped and murdered on the side of the road in lisle. 2001. Biologic evidence collected from Kim's body was analyze. It to dupage county sheriff's crime laboratory. In a DNA profile of her suspected killer was identified. That profile was entered into the combined DNA index system. Also known as the caucus system. But no hits were ever generated. In 2019. Additional and advanced DNA testing and analysis. Was conducted and the forensic evidence by pure aren't Ana labs at the request while police department. Any DuPage County State's attorney's office detectives from the while police department and use traditional investigative methods to confirm. Genealogical. Information. And they identified a person of interest groups Wendell. Woods' deceased. On November 6 when he nineteen. Richland Dawes body was exhumed. And specimens were collected from his remains. In an attempt. To obtain possible DNA for comparison. To the DNA collected from him hours body in 1976. Both dupage county sheriff's crime laboratory. In T innately adds international. Were successful. In extracting it profiling DNA. From the remains of Bruce went all which confirmed. That the DNA evidence recovered from pimps body. Was consistent with loosely dolls.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.