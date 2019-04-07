Transcript for Baby found in dumpster reunited with father

We turn out to a heart wrenching story out of Florida where a newborn baby found inside the dumpster is back with her father this morning for the first time. We're seeing the emotional reunion and hearing from the man who made the lifesaving discovery. This morning a father and his baby girl reunited. Karlos mean as Martins all smiles his nine week old daughter is officially in has custody the day she was born the baby was found in a Boca Raton dumpster. I'm not the attitude every entity. He let the patriot guard which. The newborn baby discarded wrapped in a plastic bag but discovered in the dumpster inside the South Florida apartment complex by maintenance worker Sergio Vega. Who made a desperate call to 911. It at eighty buried its like car and what crime that we found out. Bigger tells ABC news he was terrified desk with a traumatic incident but in the end it had great results the child alive miraculously okay. Or 35 year old mother Raphael Souza charged. Police say she admitted to delivering the girl and putting her in the trash investigators say they were able to attract a on the new mother after they discovered a receipt inside the plastic bag. The baby's father plans to name her Sarah Martins says he never knew serves out his then girlfriend was pregnant. The disturbing discovery similar to another newborn girl who is captivated the nation CB India. Found in the Georgia woods in a plastic bag out wars are for her birth last month. Officials in Forsyth County say BB India is now safe and healthier state custody as the search continues for her mother state officials say thousands have expressed interest. And adopting her. And in Florida baby Sarah's father spent weeks working to gain custody in this week DNA confirmed as fraternity and the baby's mother is charged with attempted murder. Who won a fake are ABC station in West Palm Beach WPB after capturing that emotional reunion and for help with this story.

