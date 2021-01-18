Transcript for Phil Spector dead at 81

This morning a convicted murderer who changed the sound of pop music has died. Legendary producer Phil Spector passing away from complications related to cold in nineteen. Specter was one of the most theme is music producers of all times. And I don't have. Eagles produce scene at eleven BL done in 1970. Hands. A year later John Lennon's imagine room. Specter's life took a sharp turn in 2003 when he was accused of murdering nightclub hostess in out of work actress Lana Clarkson at his home. I think medication for schizophrenia but I wouldn't say I'm schizophrenic. British journalist Nick Brown interviewed the reclusive producer. Just weeks before he was arrested for murder. But I can save have but full of personality. Yeah. Scream. Nightline interview brown in 2007. During Specter's first trial which ended in hung jury Spector was in dispute should but he. The kingpin. In American music. He was a unique figure towering figure and he really is the link if you like between Elvis and the people. In 2009. A second jury convicted Spector of second degree murder sentencing him to nineteen years to life. Anybody hatred. Going to be success will be below any. Spector spent his final years certainly Santee California health care facility. He was.

