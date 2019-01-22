Transcript for The backlash from Lincoln Memorial confrontation

Ginger, thank you. We're going to turn to that confrontation igniing outrange. Teenagers face to face with that native American protester. Twitter has suspended the account that helped spread that video. The president has tweeted in support of the students. And now that young man in that image is now speaking out. Here's ABC's erielle reshef tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the students caught in this explosive encounter, claiming they, their parents and their Kentucky school are being targeted by threats. Covington catholic high school shutting down today amid the security scare. These images of the teens, many wearing make America great again hats, appearing to face off with native American elder Nathan Phillips while on a school trip to Washington, still a lightning rod. President trump himself weighing in, tweeting, "The students of covington have become symbols fake news and how evil it can be. I know they will use it for the good, maybe even to bring people together." Tonight, the culture at covington catholic high school under scrutiny, after video shows past students painted in what looks like black face. But some familiar with the school say the video was filmed during a blackout night for the basketball team, where students were encouraged to wear black from head to toe. David, one more note we have to mention here. Social media account that helped fuel this social media outrage has been shut down. Twitter said the user had been misleading and had been sending out misleading information. All right, erielle reshef, thank you. And the supreme court tonight has cleared the trump

