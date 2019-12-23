-
Now Playing: Final weekend before Christmas brings hiccups with last-minute deliveries
-
Now Playing: FedEx warns of dropping profits amid holiday shipping pressures
-
Now Playing: Little girl in upstate New York has proof of Santa Claus' magic
-
Now Playing: More than 100 bush fires race across New South Wales
-
Now Playing: Shipping deadlines to receive last-minute gifts under the tree on time
-
Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidates battle for Iowa
-
Now Playing: Dangerous travel conditions up and down the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Growing questions about the killing of Heidi Broussard
-
Now Playing: US Diplomat’s wife charged with death of British teenager
-
Now Playing: Made in America: Holiday edition
-
Now Playing: ‘James Bonds’ Claudine Auger, dead at 78
-
Now Playing: CDC estimates 3.7 million flu cases since October
-
Now Playing: Former Texas police officer indicted for murder
-
Now Playing: Your Money: The final holiday rush
-
Now Playing: White House says Trump ‘accepted the Speaker’s invitation’ for State of the Union
-
Now Playing: Deadly workplace shooting in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Search for mother and baby comes to a shocking discovery
-
Now Playing: Massive cruise ships collided in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Made in America: Under the Christmas tree
-
Now Playing: Woman dragged by car in Minnesota