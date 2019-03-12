Student allegedly armed with gun shot by police in school: Authorities

The 17-year-old arrived to his classroom in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and allegedly would not put the gun down, police said.
2:03 | 12/03/19

Transcript for Student allegedly armed with gun shot by police in school: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

